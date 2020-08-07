China’s Exports Surge On Foreign Demand

China’s exports grew notably in July as most of the economies relaxed lockdown measures introduced to curb the coronavirus spread, data from the General Administration of Customs revealed Friday. Driven by demand for medical supplies, electronics and automobiles, exports grew 7.2 percent on a yearly basis in July, confounding expectations for a drop of 0.2 percent.
