China’s Factory Gate Prices Fall At Faster Pace; Inflation Eases

China’s factory gate prices fell deep into deflation in May and consumer price growth slowed for the fourth straight month, reflecting weak demand despite government measures to boost spending and exports after coronavirus pandemic hit the economy.
Producer prices fell by more-than-expected 3.7 percent on a yearly basis after declining 3.1 percent in April, data showed Wednesday.
