China’s Factory Growth Weakest In 5 Months

China’s factory activity expanded at the weakest pace in five months in November as subdued growth in new orders and a substantial fall in employment coincided with a decline in business sentiment, survey results from IHS Markit showed Friday. The Caixin Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 50.8 in November from 51.0 in October. The expected reading was 50.9.
