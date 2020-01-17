China’s GDP Growth Weakest Since 1990

China’s economy expanded at the slowest pace since 1990 as cooling domestic demand and property investment amid trade wars with the United States weighed heavily on growth last year. In the whole year of 2019, gross domestic product grew 6.1 percent, which was well within the target of 6-6.5 percent, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.
