China’s industrial production grew more than expected in August as fiscal stimulus and exports boosted economic activity and retail sales recovered on domestic demand, official data revealed Tuesday. Industrial production growth improved to 5.6 percent from 4.8 percent in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said. The rate was forecast to rise moderately to 5.1 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China’s Industrial Output Growth Tops Expectations - September 15, 2020
- Dollar Stays Weak As Riskier Assets Rise On Vaccine Hopes - September 14, 2020
- Eurozone Industrial Production Grows Further - September 14, 2020