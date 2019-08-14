China’s industrial production grew at slowest pace in 17 years in July as trade disputes with the US dampened manufacturing activity. Moreover, retail sales growth eased further, reflecting weak domestic consumption. Industrial output growth eased to 4.8 percent in July from 6.3 percent in June, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China’s Industrial Production Growth At 17-Year Low - August 14, 2019
- Japan June Core Machine Orders Spike 13.9% - August 13, 2019
- U.S. Dollar Jumps On Delay In Tariffs On Certain Chinese Products - August 13, 2019