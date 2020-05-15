China’s industrial production rebounded and the decline in retail sales slowed in April, suggesting that the economy is recovering as coronavirus, or Covid-19 subsides. Industrial production grew 3.9 percent from the last year, reversing a 1.1 percent fall in March, data published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday. Economists had forecast a moderate 1.5 percent growth.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China’s Industrial Production Rebounds; Sales Fall At Slower Pace - May 15, 2020
- Dollar Stays Fairly Steady Against Rivals - May 14, 2020
- U.S. Import And Export Prices Show Steep Drops In April - May 14, 2020