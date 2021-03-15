China’s Industrial Production, Retail Sales Rebound

China’s industrial production and retail sales rebounded in January to February, reflecting a strong recovery from the pandemic driven downturn, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday. Industrial production climbed 35.1 percent year-on-year in January to February period, faster than the 7.3 percent growth seen in December.
