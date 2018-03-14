China’s Industrial Production Rises Most Since Mid-2017

China’s industrial production expanded the most since mid-2017 and retail sales grew strongly, suggesting that the economy sustained robust growth at the start of the year. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that industrial output climbed 7.2 percent year-on-year in January to February period, while growth was seen at 6.2 percent, the same as in December.
