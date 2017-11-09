China’s inflation climbed at the fastest pace seen so far this year in October and producer price inflation exceeded expectations as measures taken to curb pollution raised commodity prices. Inflation rose to 1.9 percent in October from 1.6 percent in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China’s Inflation Accelerates In October - November 9, 2017
- Australia Home Loans Fall 2.3% In September - November 8, 2017
- Japan Core Machine Orders Tumble 8.1% In September - November 8, 2017