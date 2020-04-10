China’s Inflation Eases In March; PPI Falls For Second Month

China’s consumer price inflation slowed more-than-expected to a five-month low in March as measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, or covid-19, lowered household demand, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday. Consumer prices rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 5.2 percent increase in February. Inflation was forecast to slow to 4.9 percent.
