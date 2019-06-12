China’s Inflation Rises On Food Prices, Factory Gate Inflation Slows

China’s consumer price inflation accelerated on food prices in May, while factory gate inflation slowed on weak commodity demand, data from National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday. Consumer prices advanced 2.7 percent year-on-year in May, after gaining 2.5 percent in April. The rate was the fastest in more than a year and came in line with expectations.
