China’s Manufacturing Contracts As Factories Shutdown Due To Coronavirus

China’s manufacturing sector contracted at a record pace in February as efforts to contain the recent outbreak of the coronavirus weighed heavily on performance of factories, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday. The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell sharply to 40.3 in February from 51.1 in January. This was the lowest reading since the survey began in April 2004.
