China’s manufacturing sector growth moderated in March suggesting that the post-epidemic recovery was continuing to falter, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The Caixin factory Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 50.6 in March from 50.9 in the previous month. This was the lowest reading since April 2020. Nonetheless, a score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.
Read Full Story
- China’s Manufacturing Growth Moderates In March - April 1, 2021
- BoJ Tankan: Large Manufacturers Index Improves To +5 In Q1 - March 31, 2021
- Dollar Turns In Mixed Performance Against Major Currencies - March 31, 2021