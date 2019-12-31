China’s Manufacturing Sector Expands For Second Straight Month

China’s manufacturing sector expanded for the second straight month in December, official survey data showed on Tuesday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index held steady at 50.2 in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The score was forecast to fall to 50.0. A score above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.
