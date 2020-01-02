China’s manufacturing sector growth moderated at the end of 2019, reflecting a softer upturn in total new businesses, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday.
The Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 51.5 in December from 51.8 in November. Nonetheless, a score above 50 indicates expansion.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China’s Manufacturing Sector Growth Moderates In December - January 1, 2020
- Singapore Economy Logs Slowest Growth In A Decade - January 1, 2020
- South Korea Exports Fall At Slowest Pace In 8 Months - December 31, 2019