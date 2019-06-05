China’s private sector activity growth moderated to a three-month low in May partly driven by softer rise in services activity, survey results published by IHS Markit revealed Wednesday. The Caixin composite output index fell to 51.5 in May from 52.7 in April.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China’s Private Sector Growth Moderates In May - June 5, 2019
- Australia GDP Expands 0.4% On Quarter In Q1 - June 4, 2019
- Dollar Subdued Again As Rate Cut Hopes Rise - June 4, 2019