China’s producer prices declined for the fifth straight month in June, but the pace of deflation eased as the economy showed signs of recovery from the coronavirus driven downturn. Producer prices dropped 3 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 3.7 percent fall seen in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China’s Producer Prices Fall At Slower Pace; Consumer Price Inflation Rises - July 9, 2020
- UK Chancellor Sunak Unveils GBP 30 Bln Plan To Support Jobs - July 8, 2020
- Dollar Gains Against Most Of Its Peers - July 7, 2020