China’s Service Sector Growth Accelerates In September

China’s service sector registered a strong growth in business activity in September, signaling a further recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday. The Caixin composite services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 54.8 in September from 54.0 in August. This was the fifth consecutive increase in service sector output.
