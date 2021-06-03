China’s service sector growth moderated in May as activity and new order growth softened since April, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 55.1 in May from a four-month high of 56.3 in April. Nonetheless, the score remained firmly above the neutral 50.0 level to suggest a marked growth in activity.
Read Full Story
- China’s Service Sector Growth Moderates In May - June 3, 2021
- Dollar Pares Early Gains As Focus Shifts To Upcoming Jobs Data - June 2, 2021
- Fed’s Beige Book Says U.S. Economy Expanded At Somewhat Faster Rate - June 2, 2021