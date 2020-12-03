China’s service sector expanded strongly in November amid greater customer demand and a sustained recovery in market conditions after the coronavirus disease outbreak, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 57.8 in November from 56.8 in the previous month. The rate of growth was the second fastest since April 2010.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China’s Service Sector Growth Strengthens In November - December 3, 2020
- Australia Has A$7.456 Billion Trade Surplus In October - December 2, 2020
- Most Fed Districts Characterize U.S. Economic Growth As Modest Or Moderate - December 2, 2020