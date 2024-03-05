High prices and cost of living did not fail to touch even the beloved Cookie Monster, who complained about the shrinking size of the cookies he wolfs down with joy. “Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller,” Sesame Street’s blue-colored character with googly eyes and moppy hair said on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.
