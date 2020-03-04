Coronavirus Outbreak Leads To Sharp Fall In China’s Business Activity

China’s private sector contracted the most in February as company closures and travel restrictions were put in place due to the coronavirus outbreak, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The Caixin composite output index dropped sharply to 27.5 in February from 51.9 in the previous month. A score below 50 indicates contraction.
