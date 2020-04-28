Covid-19 Pandemic Clouds Singapore’s GDP Outlook: MAS

Singapore’s recovery prospects were dampened by the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic as it has undermined spending as well as production, the central bank said Tuesday. GDP growth forecast range was downgraded and widened, to -4.0 to -1.0 percent from -0.5 to 1.5 percent previously, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in its biannual Macroeconomic Review.
