The Czech Republic’s economic output contracted for the second straight quarter in the three months ended December, largely due to lower household consumption, thus entering a technical recession, preliminary estimates from the statistical office showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product decreased 0.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the third quarter.
