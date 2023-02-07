Germany’s industrial production declined the most in nine months in December driven by the sharp fall in output of intermediate goods, data published by Destatis showed Tuesday. Industrial production slid 3.1 percent on a monthly basis, reversing the 0.4 percent rise in November.
