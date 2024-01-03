The UK economic output contracted in the third quarter indicating that the economy is moving into a mild recession towards the end of the year. Gross domestic product shrank 0.1 percent sequentially in the third quarter, which was revised down from the flat growth estimated initially, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday.
