Deposit Interest Rate in Canada was at 5.10 percent on Monday October 23. Deposit Interest Rate in Canada averaged 5.63 percent from 1975 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 22.06 percent in August of 1981 and a record low of -0.10 percent in October of 2020. The Deposit Interest Rate is the average rate paid by commercial banks to individuals or corporations on deposits. This page includes a chart with historical data for Deposit Interest Rate in Canada.

