Deposit Interest Rate in Japan was at -0.27 percent on Monday October 23. Deposit Interest Rate in Japan averaged 2.25 percent from 1978 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 16.25 percent in March of 1980 and a record low of -1.05 percent in March of 2020. The Deposit Interest Rate is the average rate paid by commercial banks to individuals or corporations on deposits. This page includes a chart with historical data for Deposit Interest Rate in Japan.

