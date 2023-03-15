The U.S. dollar climbed higher against its major rivals on Wednesday on safe-haven demand following a sell-off in the banking sector amid concerns about the debt woes of Swiss lender Credit Suisse, and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.
