The U.S. dollar firmed against its major counterparts on Wednesday as traders awaited U.S. consumer price inflation data for clues about the outlook for interest rate hikes.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Climbs Higher Ahead Of Inflation Data - November 9, 2022
- U.S. Wholesale Inventories Increase Less Than Expected In September - November 9, 2022
- RBA’s Bullock Says Rate Hikes, Cost Of Living Crisis To Bring Inflation Down - November 9, 2022
Discussion about this post