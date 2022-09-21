Dollar Climbs Higher As Fed Raises Rates And Signals More Sharp Hikes

The U.S. dollar climbed higher and hit a fresh two-decade high on Wednesday, as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points and signaled a few more sharp increases in the coming months.
