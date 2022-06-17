The U.S. dollar surged higher on Friday, reacting to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank’s commitment to price stability has been contributing to the confidence in the currency.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Climbs Higher, Posts Strong Gains Against Major Counterparts - June 17, 2022
- U.S. Leading Economic Index Decreases In Line With Estimates In May - June 17, 2022
- U.S. Industrial Production Inches Up Less Than Expected In May - June 17, 2022