Dollar Climbs To Fresh 2-year High As Traders Bet On Aggressive Rate Hikes

The U.S. dollar firmed against its major counterparts on Friday and the dollar index rose to a fresh 2-year high, buoyed by hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve policy maker supporting aggressive interest rate hikes to counter inflation.
