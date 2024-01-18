The U.S. dollar firmed against most of its major counterparts on Thursday amid fading hopes for an early rate cut after data showed a drop in jobless claims in the week ended January 12th. However, the currency pared gains subsequently and even turned slightly weak against some counterparts.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- European Economic News Preview: Germany GDP Data Due - January 19, 2024
- German Economic Confidence Unexpectedly Improves - January 19, 2024
- Softening UK Wage Growth Boosts Rate Cut Hopes - January 19, 2024