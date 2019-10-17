The U.S. dollar started off on a weak note on Thursday and stayed weak right through the session as a disappointing batch of economic data raised prospects for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Drifts Lower As Weak Data Signals Possible Rate Cuts - October 17, 2019
- U.S. Industrial Production Drops More Than Expected Amid GM Strike - October 17, 2019
- Philly Fed Index Indicates Continued Slowdown In Growth In October - October 17, 2019