Dollar Drifts Lower On Weak GDP Data, Powell’s Comments

The U.S. dollar turned weak against some of its major counterparts on Thursday, weighed down by data showing a drop in U.S. GDP in the latest quarter, and hopes that the Fed might slowdown the pace of interest rate hikes in the coming months.
