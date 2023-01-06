The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday, as U.S. jobs data showed that wage growth eased in December, in a sign that inflation may be fading amid the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Drops As Rate Worries Ebb After U.S. Jobs Data - January 6, 2023
- U.S. Services Index Unexpectedly Indicates Contraction In December - January 6, 2023
- U.S. Factory Orders Tumble Much More Than Expected In November - January 6, 2023