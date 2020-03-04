Dollar Edges Higher After Recent Weakness

The U.S. Dollar edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from recent losses, as traders awaited possible interest rate cuts and other monetary easing measures from other central banks after the Federal Reserve announced a surprise rate cut on Tuesday.
