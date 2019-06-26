Dollar Fairly Steady

The U.S. dollar stayed fairly steady on Wednesday as hopes for a steep cut in interest rate next month faded after recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard that a big reduction may not be warranted for now.
