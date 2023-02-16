After exhibiting weakness in the Asian session on Thursday, the U.S. dollar climbed higher in early New York session after data showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices in the month of January, raised the possibility of the Fed continuing to stay aggressive with its rate hike moves.
