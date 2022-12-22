The U.S. dollar climbed higher against most of its major rivals on Thursday after data showing an unexpectedly bigger jump in the nation’s economic activity in the third quarter raised prospects of the Federal Reserve continuing its interest rate hikes in the coming months.
