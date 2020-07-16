Dollar Gains Against Other Major Currencies

The U.S. dollar was stronger against other major currencies on Thursday as risk sentiment weakened amid growing uncertainty about global economic recovery in the wake of the relentless surge in new coronavirus cases across the world.
