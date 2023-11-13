After staying weak during the Asian and European sessions, the U.S. dollar moved higher in early New York session on Monday, but turned weak soon and remained subdued thereafter as investors looked ahead to crucial inflation data for clues about the outlook for Federal Reserve’s interest rates.
