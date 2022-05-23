The U.S. dollar drifted lower on Monday, losing ground against most of its major peers, as news about potential easing of lockdowns in China and U.S. President Joe Biden’s remarks that he might drop trade tariffs on China resulted in improved risk sentiment.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Loses Ground Against Major Rivals As Risk Sentiment Improves - May 23, 2022
- German Ifo Business Confidence Unexpectedly Strengthens - May 23, 2022
- Australian Dollar Climbs After Labor Victory In Federal Election - May 23, 2022