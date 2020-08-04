Dollar Loses Ground Against Most Of Its Peers

The U.S. dollar exhibited some strength early on in the session on Tuesday, but lost its way as the day progressed, with traders focusing on the progress or the lack of it in discussions between the White House and Democratic congressional leaders over a major coronavirus aid bill.
