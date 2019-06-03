The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies on Monday with traders speculating the Federal Reserve will announce a rate cut in the foreseeable future on rising fears the ongoing trade war could significantly hurt global growth.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Loses Substantial Ground Against Major Currencies - June 3, 2019
- St. Louis Fed’s Bullard Says Rate Cut “May Be Warranted Soon” - June 3, 2019
- U.S. Construction Spending Unexpectedly Unchanged In April - June 3, 2019