The U.S. dollar was somewhat subdued against its major counterparts on Tuesday with traders digesting the latest batch of economic data and assessing the likely move by the Federal Reserve, which is scheduled to announce its monetary policy next week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Mixed Against Major Counterparts - July 18, 2023
- U.S. Homebuilder Confidence Inches Up To Highest Level In Over A Year - July 18, 2023
- U.S. Business Inventories Rise In Line With Estimates In May - July 18, 2023