The ECB Forum on Central Banking and the commentaries from major central banks set the tone for currency markets at the beginning of the week spanning June 26 – 30. Major central banks hinted at continuing the inflation combat and persisting with the rate hikes, causing currency markets to price in the forward guidance.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Manufacturing Index Unexpectedly Indicates Slightly Faster Contraction In June - July 3, 2023
- Dollar Muted As Inflation Eases - July 3, 2023
- UK Manufacturing Contracts Again As Uncertainty Weighs On Demand - July 3, 2023