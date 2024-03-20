After climbing higher in the European session and holding firm till well past noon on Wednesday, the U.S. dollar pared gains after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and signaled a few rate cuts this year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Pares Gains After Fed Policy Announcement - March 20, 2024
- Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, Still Needs Greater Confidence Inflation Is Slowing - March 20, 2024
- U.S. Mortgage Applications Pull Back 1.6% In Week Ended March 15th - March 20, 2024